Third Man Arrested In Henderson Kidnapping Case

A third man is arrested in connection to a Henderson kidnapping case. Jordon Woods, of Henderson, was found in his garage and taken into custody.

Last week, Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a 22-year-old Jasper man in the woods, unclothed, and asking for help along Highway 136 West.

Deputies later arrested Mason Brown and Cole Schriber at their homes for kidnapping.

Brown is also charged with wanton endangerment and two bench warrants for failure to appear. Schriber faces charges of wanton endangerment and a probation violation.

Brown is due in court on September 20th at 1:30 p.m. Schriber is scheduled to be in court on Monday, September 11th at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, September 13th at 1:30 p.m.

This investigation is still ongoing at this time.

