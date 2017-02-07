Home Kentucky Third Kentucky County Closes Schools For Illness February 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A third Kentucky county has closed schools due to excessive illness, and another will remain closed longer than expected. Ohio County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week. School officials say schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Muhlenberg County schools were originally expected to begin classes Wednesday, February 8th, but the schools will now be closed Wednesday and reopen thursday, February 9th due to a recent outbreak of the flu.

Hancock County schools were closed Thursday and Friday last week due to widespread illnesses. Classes resumed Monday for Hancock County schools.

Classes will resume Monday, February 13th for Ohio County schools.

There have been local reports of the flu outbreak in Indiana, but in Kentucky and Illinois there have been widespread reports of the flu outbreak. For more information about the flu nationwide, visit CDC Flu Summary.

Comments

comments