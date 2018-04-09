Home Illinois Third K2 Death Reported in Illinois April 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a third death connected to the popular drug known as K2. The state department of public health says a man in his 40s died of severe bleeding after using the synthetic cannabinoid.

Synthetic marijuana, often called fake weed, K2, spice, Scooby Snacks, is often marketed as a safe and legal alternative to marijuana, but health officials say the effects can be unpredictable and harmful. So far, more than 100 people in Illinois have had that severe bleeding after using K2.

Many of them have tested positive for a deadly anti-coagulant often found in rat poison.

Health officials warn that K2 is not a safe and legal alternative to marijuana and that the effects can be unpredictable and harmful.

Anyone who has a reaction to K2 should call 911 or go to the ER immediately.

