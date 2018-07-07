Home Illinois Third and Final Escapee From White County Jail Is Back In Custody. July 7th, 2018 Warren Korff Illinois

Officials say they have arrested Johnny Tipton in Hardin county, Illinois.

Tipton was the last inmate who escaped from the White County jail last month who remained at-large. Deputies say a camper near Cave In Rock notified authorities Tipton was at the camp ground. Tipton was taken into custody without incident.

Tipton, Justin Bray and Zachary Shock escaped from the White County Jail June 16. Bray was taken into custody less than 24 hours after his escape. Shock was picked up July 6, in Gallatin County, Illinois. Tipton was found about 24 hours later.

The trio made their get away after using a pipe to bust a hole in a concrete block wall, then the three men crawled through the hole to freedom.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments