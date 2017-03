Home Kentucky Third Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro Dies March 19th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A public figure in the Owensboro Catholic Community has passed away. According to the Diocese of Owensboro Bishop John Jeremiah McRaith Died today at the age of 82.

He was the third Bishop of the Diocese and was appointed in 1982. Bishop McRaith retire in January of 2009.

His cause of death has not been released. No word yet on funeral services.

