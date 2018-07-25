Third Annual Warrant Compliance Day in Vanderburgh County
The third annual Warrant Compliance Day was held in Vanderburgh County from 8 a.m. to noon.
Residents were able to appear in front of a judge to have their misdemeanor warrants lifted.
According to Prosecutor Nick Hermann, there are more than 13,000 active warrants in Vanderburgh County.
Individuals wanting to participate in next years warrant compliance day should note the following:
- Warrants must be Misdemeanor
- Bring a Form of Government Identification
- Go to Court Room 110 to Sign in During Designated Hours
- Participants will appear in front of judge that same day
- After appearance in front of judge, then your warrant is lifted
