Third Annual Spencer County Dinner To Benefit Abused, Neglected Children

The 3rd Annual Spencer County CASA Dinner and Auction will benefit abused and neglected children in Spencer County. This event will include silent and live auctions, appetizers, dinner, a coffee bar, and entertainment.

Auction items will include Disney tickets, Holiday World tickets, a kayak, furniture, local homemade food, gift cards, and more.

Tickets cost $25 per person. You can send a check via mail to Spencer County CASA at P.O. Box 133, Rockport, IN 47635.

Online tickets can also be ordered at Spencer County CASA then click on the “buy tickets” link.

Tickets must be purchased by October 27th.

Proceeds from this event will help give the abused and neglected children in Spencer County have a voice in court.

