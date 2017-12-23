Home Indiana Evansville Third Annual Logan’s Promise West Side Game Held at Ford Center December 23rd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

West side night was back at the Ford Center, as the University of Evansville Purple Aces took on Illinois State.

Tickets for the game were just $5 and for the third year in a row, the game helped promote awareness for Logan’s Promise.

The organization brings awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving. It was started after 15-year-old Logan Brown was killed by a drunk driver in 2015.

“You see improvements and it continues to get better but as long as accidents still happened and we still have DUI arrests,” said Charles Brown, Logan’s father. “It’s still a problem in our community because all it takes is just one bad choice and it changes an entire community.”

The first 1,000 fans received special t-shirts. Spirit squads from Mater Dei and Reitz were on hand.

