Third Annual Chocolate Walk Kicks Off in Newburgh

You can bring your sweetheart or your sweet tooth to the third annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk this weekend. It wraps shopping, chocolate, and giving back all into one event.

More than 30 businesses are participating in the event and hoping to bring new faces into their stores while benefiting the Newburgh Food Pantry.

The businesses are asking for a $10 donation for the chocolate to give back to the Newburgh Food Pantry.

This event kicked off Friday, February 1st in downtown Newburgh, and continues through Saturday, February 2nd.

Participating businesses include:

2nd Chances

321 Vintage

Bittersweet Primitives

Edgewater Grille

Edward Jones – Thomas McCool

ERA

Escape Salon

Heart of Newburgh

Historic Newburgh Visitors Center

Honey Vinyl Music Studio

Honeysuckle Finds

Impulse Salon & Spa

Integrity Insurance – Joe Hardesty

Lularoe

Mulberry Jeans Accents

Newburgh Museum

