Third Annual Chocolate Walk Kicks Off in Newburgh

You can bring your sweetheart or your sweet tooth to the third annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk this weekend. It wraps shopping, chocolate, and giving back all into one event.
More than 30 businesses are participating in the event and hoping to bring new faces into their stores while benefiting the Newburgh Food Pantry.
The businesses are asking for a $10 donation for the chocolate to give back to the Newburgh Food Pantry.
This event kicked off Friday, February 1st in downtown Newburgh, and continues through Saturday, February 2nd.
Participating businesses include:
- 2nd Chances
- 321 Vintage
- Bittersweet Primitives
- Edgewater Grille
- Edward Jones – Thomas McCool
- ERA
- Escape Salon
- Heart of Newburgh
- Historic Newburgh Visitors Center
- Honey Vinyl Music Studio
- Honeysuckle Finds
- Impulse Salon & Spa
- Integrity Insurance – Joe Hardesty
- Lularoe
- Mulberry Jeans Accents
- Newburgh Museum