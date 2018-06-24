Thieves Return Items Stolen From Habitat

Someone who stole donated items from a Warrick County charity has returned those items.

It is difficult to say if the thieves had a guilty conscience, or if the threat of being caught was the reason for the return. However, the items were returned after Habitat of Warrick County posted surveillance video to social media showing the couple driving up to the Habitat Restore, taking the items, then driving away. The thefts took place Monday, the video was posted Thursday, and the items were returned Friday.

Habitat officials say they have a good idea who took and returned the items, and they are still considering pursuing charges.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments