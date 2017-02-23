There’s a New Promotions Crew in Town…

…and you’re going to want to follow them.

Eventors is trying to change the face of nightlife here in Evansville.

We’re trying to run it as classier nightlife style for everyone.

Dress up to go out, classy dinners…it’s not always going to be a nightclub scene. There will be comedy, a nightclub scene, there’s going to be a whole lot of different styles of entertainment; different forms of entertainment for the Evansville area.

I’ve been here for four years, and one thing I know?

These kind of teams come and go in a flash… Not Eventors, they’re making future plans!

March 22nd, at Bokeh, we will be doing a live filming of What is Wrong With You Man with All Digital Media Geeks and Eventors. We’re all getting together to do that. On April 28th, we are doing a Great Gatsby! Once again, at Bokeh… It’s all swing dance all night, straight Great Gatsby style. And then, on July fifteenth, that’s a big gap but July 15th we’re doing a Gretchin Irons ultimate Clue dinner. It’s going to be all exclusive, invitation only. That’s gonna be a good one for us.

