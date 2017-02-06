There’s a Film Industry Here?!



Yep!

Two local writer/directors sit down to give me exclusive interviews about their latest works!

When I first moved here, I found that there was a budding film industry quietly working around the Tri-State.

Since then, things have started blossoming, and more and more filmmakers are using the area, and local Actors and Crew.

I got to attend a public screening of two locally produced films, and also get exclusive interviews with their writers.

Now, when you hear “local”, you may automatically think “not good”.

Let’s find out if that assumption is correct.

**SPOILER ALERT**

I’m betting it’s not.

“Out of My Mind” is the story of a mystery writer on the rise fueled by alcohol, and a beautiful woman, his latest book seems to be writing itself…

But, IS he crazy?

Cindy Maples:

That’s kind of left up to the audience to decide. We kind of lead them down a path to let people think that he’s going insane, but in reality you have to choose in the end what you think.

Local Writer/Director Cindy Maples has won several awards for her work in film, but what did the audience think of this latest project?

Andrew Martin:

I enjoyed it because of Rusty with his acting. I’ve always liked Rusty James. As an actor, he always has a lot of emotions in his eyes.

Where can you see this movie next?

Cindy:

I just found out that people locally will be able to see Out Of My Mind at Alhambra. We just found out that we are an early acceptance into the film festival.

The audience was also treated to one segment of Beau Kaelin’s “Symbiosis”; five short films where characters, and their decisions, are inexorably intertwined.

Beau Kaelin:

It’s an intertwined plot where different stories are criss crossing as you go. The basic premise is you have an incident that sort of sparks everything off. You have a kid that finds a dead creature in the woods he can’t identify. He takes it in to his Biology teacher at school, his Biology teacher has no idea and kind of sets it to the side. But, what ultimately ends up happening is it sets off this domino effect, this chain of events that ends up impacting about a dozen characters that occur throughout the film.

Krista Belfield:

One thing I really enjoyed about this movie is the different types of effects that they use, the different shadowing and great angles that they use for this particular film.

What does a growing film industry mean for the Tri-State?

GRETCHIN: WHAT DOES A GROWING FILM INDUSTRY MEAN FOR THE TRI STATE?

Beau:

It creates an opportunity for this current generation, and really anyone if they want to, to be able to make movies. Because, at the end of the day, it’s our creative voice that identifies us.

You can see “Out of My Mind” next at The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival.

Check out the festival here!

And find “Symbiosis” in its entirety here: Symbiosis on YouTube

Have trouble viewing my videos on your device?

I got you.

Download the 44News app here: 44News App

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments