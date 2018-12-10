Therapy Dogs Help Students De-stress During Finals Week

Ivy Tech is giving their students a way to take a break from all the studying. The fifth annual ‘Paws ‘N Relax’ program is intended to help students destress in the madness of getting through the end of the semester exams.

Ivy Tech students can take a few minutes to paws and relax from studying by spending time with therapy dogs. All the dogs are certified and students can pet, hug and even take pictures with them.

Volunteer Cindy Goodwin says, “When they see all the dogs first it brings a smile then all the thoughts about their finals go out of their head and then they come in and they get some petting time and some dog kisses and it just really brightens their day and distracts them from the stress.

A miniature horse will be at the Paws ‘N Relax Tuesday from 10 to noon.

There will be cat therapy on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Comments

comments