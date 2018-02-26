Theft Report Leads To Weapon, Drug Charges

A theft report leads to weapon and drug charges. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies followed up on a theft complaint around 4:30 a.m. Deputies say they received information about the theft suspects being at the Quality Quick Convenience Store in Owensboro.

When they arrived, deputies found the suspects, Kelby Roberts, 21, and Jacob Boue, 20, and say they had several bags of marijuana sitting in plain view in their vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up a small amount of meth and other drug paraphernalia items.

Authorities say Boue was armed with a concealed handgun and didn’t have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Deputies learned that the firearm was illegally purchased. They say Roberts told them he bought the gun for Boue after he agreed to pay him money for it.

Roberts is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fraudulent firearm transaction.

Boue is charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, and Fraudulent Firearm Transaction.

Both men are being held in the Daviess County Jail.

