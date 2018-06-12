44News | Evansville, IN

The Way of the Soul Makes its Way to Evansville

The Way of the Soul Makes its Way to Evansville

June 12th, 2018 44News This Morning

Facebook Twitter

Ernie Vecchio is travelling from the east coast to the west coast by both hiking and biking.

His goal is to get across the idea that the inner life matters.

Ernie is inviting hikers and bikers across the country to join him when he reaches their state to spark conversations about having ‘Inner Life’.

To learn more about Ernie’s journey and message, visit his website ernievecchio.com

44News caught up with him at the Evansville Riverfront to talk about his journey, and what he plans to do next.

 

 





Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.