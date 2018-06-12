The Way of the Soul Makes its Way to Evansville

Ernie Vecchio is travelling from the east coast to the west coast by both hiking and biking.

His goal is to get across the idea that the inner life matters.

Ernie is inviting hikers and bikers across the country to join him when he reaches their state to spark conversations about having ‘Inner Life’.

To learn more about Ernie’s journey and message, visit his website ernievecchio.com

44News caught up with him at the Evansville Riverfront to talk about his journey, and what he plans to do next.

















Comments

comments