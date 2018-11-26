Home Indiana Evansville The Vienna Boys Choir to Perform at Victory Theatre November 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

One of the oldest and most famous choirs will be taking Victory Theatre’s stage later this month.

The Vienna Boys Choir will take the stage in Evansville on November 30th at 10:00AM.

Boys have been singing at the Viennese court since the 14th century, and in 1498, more than half a millennium ago, Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I moved his court and his court musicians to Vienna.

Today, the Vienna Boys Choir consists of 100 boys between the ages of ten and fourteen, from dozens of nations, divided into four touring groups. Each group spends nine to eleven weeks of the school year on tour. Between them, the four choirs give 300 concerts and performances each year before almost half a million people. They visit virtually all European countries, and are frequent guests in Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

The choir performs a variety of genres from medieval to contemporary and experimental music.

Tickets for the concert start at $29 and will go on sale November 30th.

