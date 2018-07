The 98th Vanderburgh County Fair is going on right now, and will continue for the rest of the week.

As always, the fair features events like livestock shows, carnival rides, and a little miss and mister contest.

We were there all morning to meet with some of the animals, their owners, as well as the contestants in the pageant.

A full list of events can be found by clicking here and visiting the Vanderburgh County Fair website.



















Comments

comments