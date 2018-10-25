The Spooky Sights of the Haunted Historic Evansville Tour

Take a stroll down the streets of downtown Evansville…but only if you dare!

Tomorrow night is the Haunted Historic Evansville Tour of the Riverside Historic District and Haynie’s Corner Arts District.

The walking tours explain the district’s history with ghost stories and spooky sightings.

We were down there this morning to get a sneak preview of some of the stops on the tour.

Click here to learn more about the Haunted Historic Evansville Tour.





















