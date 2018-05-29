Home Indiana Evansville The Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Victory Theatre May 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will take stage at Victory Theatre on August 30th.

This combination of bagpipes and rock has been dubbed “Bagrock”, and is described as AC/DC meets the poet Robert Burns.

They won the top prize on the primetime TV talent show, “When Will I Be Famous” in the U.K. in 2007, and have not slowed down since.

Their covers include Queen’s “We Will Rock You”, Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars”, Cold Play’s “Clocks”, as well as many others that they perform with their signature sound.

Tickets will go on sale to public on Friday, June 1st at 10:00AM.

