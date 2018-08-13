Home Indiana Evansville The Latest Cirque Du Soleil Production Coming to Evansville August 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Corteo, one of the best-loved Cirque Du Soleil productions, is coming to Evansville on its North American Arena Tour next year.

The latest Cirque Du Soleil production will be at the Ford Center on January 23rd through the 27th. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April of 2005. Since then, the show was amazed millions of people in 19 countries and four continents.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The cast of Corteo includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all around the world.

Advanced tickets are available, and can be found by clicking here and visiting the Cirque Club website.

Individuals wishing to attend can click here to purchase tickets which will be available to the public starting August 17 at 10:00AM

