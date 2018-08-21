Home Indiana Evansville The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Coming to Evansville August 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is coming to the Victory Theatre later this year.

Shepherd, a Louisiana native, has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, showcasing the rich blues of the past and forging ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound he has been honing since he was a teenager.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd band is comprised of Noah Hunt, Chris “Whipper” Layton, Scott Nelson, and Joe Krown.

Shepherd will stop in Evansville on his tour to promote the latest release of “Lay It On Down” on November 13th.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale August 24th at 10:00AM.

Comments

comments