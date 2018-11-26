The Hunt for Candy Canes is On at Atkinson Park

The city of Henderson will be hosting a holiday themed scavenger hunt that will be fun for the whole family.

The Parks and Recreation Department announced it is sponsoring a free Candy Cane Hunt for children ages 3 to 10 on December 16th in Atkinson Park at the disc golf course.

10,000 candy canes, as well as grand prize candy canes, will be hidden in various parts of the park for attendees to find.

Event organizers are asking that children be there 10 minutes before the starting time at 2:00PM. Parks and Recreation staff will be in the parking lot to provide help and directions if needed.

For more information on the event, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 270-831-1274.

