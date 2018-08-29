Home Indiana Evansville The Hoosier State is Helping Youth First Battle Opioid Epidemic August 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Youth First will be teaming up with the state to tackle Indiana’s opioid epidemic.

The state is giving more than $8,000 to Youth First to expand drug prevention programs to 15 more schools in six counties.

Indiana’s Director of Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Jim McClelland was in town to make the announcement.

The partnership will add 100 more Youth First Social Workers to schools in Posey, Warrick, and Daviess Counties.

Parri Black, Youth First’s President, says that Youth First aims at protecting a healing heart so children can live productive, healthy, safe lives and contribute to society. She says that with this support, 7,500 more hindered students can be reached.

Youth First Prevention Programs are evidence-based, and hope to reduce and delay substance use and other risky behaviors.

