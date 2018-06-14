June is Pride Month, a month filled with fun times and colorful celebrations.

However, the history behind Pride Month goes much deeper.

Indianapolis Photographer Mark Lee was there to capture part of that journey, and some of his work is on display the Evansville Museum.

His work has also appeared at the Indiana Historical Society.

You can see “A Visual Journey: From Aids to Marriage Equality” now through June 27th at the Evansville Museum.

He will also be speaking tonight at the Evansville Museum at 6:30PM.

