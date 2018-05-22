The Groundbreaking for Crossroads IGA Held Today

Houchens Industries held the groundbreaking for a new Crossroads IGA began this morning at 10:o0AM at 5401 East Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.

Crossroads IGA is a unique hybrid grocery and convenience store that offers fresh cut meats, healthy snack options, plus plenty of grocery items to fill your pantry.

Inside Crossroads will be a full service Which Wich restaurant that serves fresh, hot sandwiches for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Members of Houchens Industries leadership team, as well as Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Chamber Ambassadors were in attendance of the groundbreaking.

