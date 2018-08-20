Home Indiana The Freedom Riders Trek to Raise Awareness August 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A group of Native Americans, who have dubbed themselves the Freedom Riders, are traveling through the Tri-State to raise awareness about an imprisonment.

The riders say Leonard Peltier is an innocent man and should be released from prison.

Peltier was put behind bars more than 42 years ago for the deaths of two FBI agents. The Riders believe Peltier had an unfair trial and say he is in poor health. Their hope is that he can have one last meal with his family.

As well as spreading awareness throughout the country, they want this trek to mean more than the freedom of one man.

One of the riders, Wiki Tob Ab Yanke, asks President Trump to give Peltier his freedom and release him to his home as a way of healing between white society and Native American society. He explains that this could bring about a healing for both nations and that his wish is for everyone to come together as human beings and work with each other.

The Freedom Riders will stay the night at the Union County Fair Grounds and continue their trek to Florida tomorrow. Their mission is to make it to their destination by September 22nd.

