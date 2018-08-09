The Foundry Center For The Arts in Newburgh

The Foundry Center For The Arts is focused on helping artists flourish in a variety of areas.

They just wrapped up a musical production and are moving on to the fall classes that begin on August 20th. These classes include lessons for all people interested in the arts such as candle making, dancing, and singing.

The Foundry offers classes to kids and adults and encourages people of all ages to get involved in the numerous classes they offer.

Anyone interested can register for classes online by clicking here and visiting their website.















