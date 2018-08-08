Home Indiana Evansville The Fight Against West Nile Virus Continues in Vanderburgh County August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Health Department has announced a new area in the county where significant West Nile activity has been found.

Adult Mosquito Control, also known as adulticiding, will take place on August 10th in the evening hours. Fogging will be conducted that same night from the hours of 8:00PM and Midnight

The spraying will be within an area bound by Fuquay Road, Newburgh Road, The Warrick County Line, and Pollack Avenue.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department says they will continue to focus its efforts on habitat elimination, education, and the treatment of stagnant or standing water for mosquito larvae, as these are the most effective forms of mosquito control.

The Health Department is urging residents to do the following:

Limit time outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Wear light colored clothing, pants, and long sleeves when possible.

Use insect repellant containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. (Products containing DEET should not be used on infants aged under two months of age and those containing Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus should not be used on infants under three years of age)

Make sure your property is free of any standing water, which could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry the virus. Empty flowerpots, buckets, old tires, trash cans, and clogged gutters.

Keep the grass cut and landscaping trimmed as adult mosquitoes use overgrown areas as safe places to rest.

For additional information call(812) 435-5667, or visit the VCHD by clicking here.

