The Ferdinand Heimatfest Starts Today

Ferdinand Heimatfest, sponsored by MasterBrand, is kicking off tonight and will run until tomorrow.

The festival is known for bringing the community together with food, drinks, activities, and entertainment.

This years Heimatfest will feature new inflatables for kids, a putt-putt course, contests, a beer garden, and numerous musicians and bands.

Some the musical acts featured this year include Cory Cox, Brandon Whyde, DJ Tech Tunes, Jason Lee McKinney Band, and the High Road.

The Ferdinand Heimatfest Facebook page, facebook.com/heimatfest, has all of the latest information and updates on this years festival.

