It Takes A Village is gearing for its Canine Carnival Ball on Saturday, June 23rd at the Tropicana.

ITV rely on the money made from these events to keep their shelter open and operating.

The Canine Carnival Ball is one of the shelters biggest events, and will have silent auction items for sale, as well as live music from Monte Skelton.

Tickets go up in price tomorrow, so get them today at It Takes A Village on Stockwell Road or at their website itvrescue.org

