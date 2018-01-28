The Bottom Line

Today looks like the last really nice day until way into February. Enjoy! It is going to be many, many days before it is this mild with so much sun again!

Clouds will increase tonight with a wave of some snow flurries/few snow showers tomorrow AM with a few flurries/snow showers &/or rain/snow showers perhaps into the afternoon. With clouds and some sun and strong north-northwest winds to 33 mph, highs will run 34-41.

With clearing skies & diminishing winds, lows of 18-25 are likely tomorrow night, followed by sun & 35-41 Tuesday. 40s & 50s will return Wednesday with mild weather initially Thursday, then rain, followed by a change-over to some snow Thursday night-Friday morning. Some minor accumulation could occur in places, but it is highly unclear who has the better potential.

With colder with weather of highs in the 20s & 30s the end of next week to next week, some additional snow is possible late next weekend. Some single digit lows are possible in the area.

Although temperatures may briefly warm nicely just prior to/near Valentine’s Day, the last bitter cold wave of the winter may occur there after in the February 15-21 with the potential of icy mix &/or snow a time or two. Lows in the 0 to 10 range are likely.

A nice warm-up should transpire once we bleed the cold air supply after that.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



