The Blue Bridge to Close for Owensboro Air Show September 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The annual Bridge Day event as well as the Owensboro Air Show will close down the Glover Cary “Blue” Bridge for four days starting September 13th.

The event gives citizens an opportunity stroll the Glover Cary “Blue” Bridge downtown over the Ohio River. The event comes once a year and will coincide with the annual Owensboro Air Show.

During the annual Bridge Day event, race organizers have created an out-and-back 5K and 10K route, both starting in Smothers park. Runners will get two trips across the bridge.

After the run at approximately 9:00AM, the bridge will open to pedestrians to enjoy until 12:00PM.

Below are the times the bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Owensboro Air Show and practice sessions.

September 13 – 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

September 14 – 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

September 15 – 7:00 am – 4:30 pm

September 16 – 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

