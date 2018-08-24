Home Indiana Evansville The 44th Annual Frog Follies Kickoff at the 4-H Center August 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

It’s the time of year where the streets of Evansville are filled with thousands of streetcars.

The 44th Annual Frog Follies takes place this weekend at the Vanderburgh County Fair Grounds. More than 3,000 cars show up each, but no two are the same.

The festivities started Friday morning when the street rods came in to pick their spots. It’s common for attendees to try and get to the same spot each year.

People bring their street rods to participate in the car show, see old friends, and meet people with similar passions.

Tomy Coltharp, one of the Frog Follies attendees, says that everybody has their own individuality when it comes to their vehicles.

All funds raised at the Frog Follies is given to charities in Evansville, including Evansville including the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

For more information, click here to visit the Frog Follies website.

