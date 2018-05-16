The 31st Annual National Cancer Survivors Day Hawaiian Luau Announces The Event Location

Methodist Hospital in Henderson will be hosting Nation Cancer Survivors Day Hawaiian Luau on June 3rd. This will be the events 31st year of celebration.

The event will be Sunday, June 3rd from 2-4PM in classroom 1-3 on the ground floor of the hospital.

The Luau is sponsored by Methodist Hospital Hematology and Oncology, and will include games, door prizes, and Hawaiian luau themed foods.

The UK Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network will co-sponsor a health fair that will have sun safety and skin cancer education. Fecal Immunochemical Test distribution and colon cancer education will be available as well.

“Methodist Hospital and its staff would like to recognize all those in our community whose lives have been touched by cancer, whether through a personal diagnosis or caring for a loved one through their survivorship journey,”

said Sarah Smith, MSN, RN, OCN, Oncology Nurse Navigator at Methodist Hospital.

For more information regarding this free community event, contact the Methodist Hospital Infusion Unit at 270-827-7453.

Comments

comments