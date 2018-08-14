Home Indiana Evansville The 2nd Annual Geek and Comic Con in Evansville August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A celebration of art, history, and comic culture is coming back to Evansville later this month.

The 2nd Annual Geek & Comic Con will be at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science on August 25th and 26th.

This family-friendly event is perfect for comic con enthusiasts, as well as first timers to the convention scene. Newburgh native turned Hollywood visual effects artist Kent Estep will be this year’s guest of honor. Estep’s body of work includes The Matrix, Avengers: Age of Ultron, as well as the video games World of Warcraft and Overwatch.

Vendors will be spread out across the Museum that feature local artists and authors, as well as panel discussion and presentations. Food trucks will be the latest addition to this year’s convention.

Tickets are available in one day or weekend passes.

On August 25th, not-yet member prices for adults and youth (age 4-17) tickets will be $30 and $25 respectively. Members will be $20 for adult and $15 for youth.

On August 26th, not-yet member prices for adults and youth (age 4-17) tickets will be $20 and $15 respectively. Members will be $15 for adult and $10 for youth.

Special family passes are available for Museum members.

Click here to visit Evansville Museum’s website for more information on the convention.

Comments

comments