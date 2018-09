Start your engines and drive on over to Tri-State speedway on September 15th for the 11th Annual Haubstadt Hustler.

Warm ups begin at 6:00PM, and the first race will take place at 7:30PM.

The winner of the sprint car feature will receive a prize of $10,000.

Tickets to attend the race are $25 for adults, $20 for students (ages 13-18), and children 12 and under get in for free.

We were at the track this morning to get some more information on the races.





















