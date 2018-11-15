Thanksgiving Sides Teens Can Make: Potato and Celery Root Mash

Ever feel overwhelmed with making your Thanksgiving dinner?

Make this year’s feast a creative, and easier, affair by involving your kids in the holiday meal prep.

Since roasting a turkey is a little too advanced for the younger ones, we’re in the kitchen with teen Chef Zane for this week’s 2 Minute Cooking Class.

She’s teaching us a teen-appropriate Thanksgiving recipe that is not only easy to make, but is also fun to eat!





Potato and Celery Root Mash

Ingredients:

2 1/2 pounds mixed russet, Yukon Gold, and white-skinned potatoes, peeled, cut into 2” cubes

1 1-pound celery root (celeriac), peeled, cut into 3/4” cubes

1 6” piece of horseradish, peeled, coarsely grated

1 1/2 cups sour cream

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted butter

Kosher salt

Recipe Preparation:

Place potatoes, celery root, and horseradish in a large pot. Add water to cover by 1”. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer until vegetables are tender, 25–30 minutes.

Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Return vegetables to pot; add sour cream, Dijon mustard, and butter. Using a potato masher, coarsely mash vegetables. Add reserved cooking liquid by tablespoonfuls if mash is too stiff. Season to taste with salt.

**We couldn’t find “celeriac” or raw horseradish, AND we thought the taste of this dish was overpowering.

So, we used finely chopped celery, 1/4 tsp. horseradish (jar), 1/3 of the recommended Dijon mustard and sour cream, added Chili Powder, Chipotle Red Pepper and Tony Chacheres (to taste) for the 2nd time around and liked it a whole lot more!

(Top with cheese.)

