44News | Evansville, IN

Thanksgiving Sides Teens Can Make: Potato and Celery Root Mash

Thanksgiving Sides Teens Can Make: Potato and Celery Root Mash

November 15th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Facebook Twitter

Ever feel overwhelmed with making your Thanksgiving dinner?

Make this year’s feast a creative, and easier, affair by involving your kids in the holiday meal prep.

Since roasting a turkey is a little too advanced for the younger ones, we’re in the kitchen with teen Chef Zane for this week’s 2 Minute Cooking Class.

She’s teaching us a teen-appropriate Thanksgiving recipe that is not only easy to make, but is also fun to eat!


Potato and Celery Root Mash
Ingredients:
2 1/2 pounds mixed russet, Yukon Gold, and white-skinned potatoes, peeled, cut into 2” cubes
1 1-pound celery root (celeriac), peeled, cut into 3/4” cubes
1 6” piece of horseradish, peeled, coarsely grated
1 1/2 cups sour cream
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted butter
Kosher salt

Recipe Preparation:
Place potatoes, celery root, and horseradish in a large pot. Add water to cover by 1”. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer until vegetables are tender, 25–30 minutes.
Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Return vegetables to pot; add sour cream, Dijon mustard, and butter. Using a potato masher, coarsely mash vegetables. Add reserved cooking liquid by tablespoonfuls if mash is too stiff. Season to taste with salt.

**We couldn’t find “celeriac” or raw horseradish, AND we thought the taste of this dish was overpowering.
So, we used finely chopped celery, 1/4 tsp. horseradish (jar), 1/3 of the recommended Dijon mustard and sour cream, added Chili Powder, Chipotle Red Pepper and Tony Chacheres (to taste) for the 2nd time around and liked it a whole lot more!
(Top with cheese.)

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.