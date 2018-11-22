Thanksgiving Sides Kids Can Make: Parmesan Herb Bubble Bread

It’s Thanksgiving, and if you’re stressing over building the perfect feast, you may have little hands that can help!

This week’s 2 minute cooking class has us back in the kitchen with teen chef Zane.

She’s baking up something fun and easy that any kid can make…and you’re going to actually want to eat.





Parmesan Herb Bubble Bread

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 1 hour 25 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients

•12 frozen unbaked, yeast dinner rolls, thawed (I used Kroger brand)

•3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

•1 tsp. dried dill

•1/4 tsp. dried thyme

•1/4 tsp. dried basil

•1/4 tsp. dried rosemary, crushed

•6 Tbsp. butter, melted

•2 tsp. minced garlic

Instructions

1.In a small bowl, combine the cheese and the herbs. In another small bowl, combine the melted butter and the minced garlic.

2.Divide each roll in half and roll each half into a new ball. Coat the dough balls in the butter mixture and then roll in the cheese mixture. Place the dough balls in a greased pie plate.

3.Cover with a dishtowel and let the dough rise for an hour.

4.Bake in a 350* oven for 22-25 minutes, or until golden. Cook for a couple of minutes before diving in. Pull apart rolls to serve.

5.Serve warm.

**If you like garlic, I suggest that you skip the minced garlic and go for garlic salt.

I also basted the tops with additional melted butter when the bread still had 2 minutes to bake.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments