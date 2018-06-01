Thank You Tri-State!

Hello Tri-State!

My last day here at 44News is next Friday, June 8, but I wanted to put this up on the blog now so I can respond to all of you. I just didn’t want to put this message up the day of or just days before out of respect for all of you.

I appreciate all of you turning to the blog for the latest forecasts that encompass the next 6 hours to the next year and your interest in local weather patterns and weather history. It has been a great three years!

I am moving on to a new meteorology job out of the region, so this blog will end. I just wanted to get this up a week early to keep you in the loop!

Thank you all and God bless!

Chad

Comments

comments