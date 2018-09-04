Home Indiana Evansville Texting Defendants About Future Court Dates Generates Positive Results September 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A new service allowing Indiana trial courts to text defendants about upcoming court dates has generated more than 135,000 text messages in the first few months.

The Indiana Supreme Court says the service became available in May. The text messages are sent automatically in any criminal case if the defendant’s cell phone number is stored through the on-line Odyssey Court Docket System.

Reminders are sent five days and again one day ahead of a hearing. If a hearing is canceled or reset another text is sent.

People can stop the text messages by simply replying with ‘stop’.

