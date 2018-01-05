Home Indiana Text Messages, Child Porn Allegedly Found On Washington Man’s Cell Phone January 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Washington Indiana man is arrested after deputies say text messages and child pornography are found on his cell phone. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies say they were responding to a complaint that Joshua Catiller had graphic images and text messages between him and a 14-year-old girl.

Police say an interview revealed that Catiller had engaged in sexual relations with the victim between May and July of 2017.

Catiller is in the Daviess County Jail and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

