Texas Roadhouse will be raising money to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. On September 27th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. the restaurant chain will donate 100% of proceeds, nationwide, to the American Red Cross.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants also provided more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders after the storms across Texas Florida.

For more information, visit Texas Roadhouse.

