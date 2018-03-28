Home Indiana Texas Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child In Vanderburgh County March 28th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

An Arlington, Texas man is accused of sexually abusing a child he knew for years in Vanderburgh County. According to an affidavit, the victim told investigators at Holly’s House Clifford Crowe, 46, had sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

The victim said Crowe raped her and touched her inappropriately numerous times. The victim said Crowe even threatened to hurt her mom if she didn’t do what he said.

Crowe made his initial court hearing this afternoon and is not allowed to contact the victim.

According to court records, Crowe will not be placed on ABK tracking and is allowed to live in the state of Texas.

His next court hearing is set for April 19th at 2 p.m.

