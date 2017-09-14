Home Kentucky Texas Gas Building Gets Sold In Owensboro September 14th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Kentucky, Owensboro

After a long awaited process, the Owensboro Board of Education decided sell its Texas Gas Building. Members of the board gathered at Sutton Elementary to solidify their stance by signing off the building to its buyer. According to Superintendent, Dr. Nick Brake, the purchaser remains undisclosed and will not reveal who it is until further legal documentation is concluded. The process should be finalized 60-90 days after an environmental inspection.

Previously, the Owensboro Board of Education intended to use the property for a middle school or a technical school. However, funding lacked for a technical school and too much space occupied the building for a middle school.

Brake says that the Board of Education is heading in the right direction and the surrounding community will benefit from the new move. He also admits that he is very excited to place it back on the tax rolls.

The impending purchase still needs approval from the Kentucky Board of Education.



