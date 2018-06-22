Testimony Wraps Up in Hagan Murder Trial; Will Resume Monday

The defense has rested in the murder trial of Isaiah Hagan Murder trial. Hagan is accused of killing Halee Rathgeber last April.

Hagan was actually under oath Friday morning when he told Judge Granger he would not be taking the stand to testify in his murder trial. The final witness for the defense was a woman by the name of Heather Douglas. She is a custodian with Yankeetown Elementary School.

She testified on April 24th between 2 to 3 in the morning she was taking a lunch break and heard one single gunshot come from the direction of the highway. The Alcoa Soccer Complex and Yankeetown Elementary School are just about two miles from each other.

The second woman is an employee with Dollar General. She testified concerning RN numbers saying RN numbers are specific to a particular manufacturer. Her testimony is likely due to the fact that the two towels that are evidence, in this case, were purchased from a Dollar General.

Now again both the prosecution and defense have rested their cases and final arguments are set to take place here in Warrick County Monday morning.

The jury going to get the case after those final arguments are heard.

