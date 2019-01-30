Testimony Wraps Up in Day 3 of Earl Martin Murder Trial

Wednesday testimony got underway in the trial for Earl Martin who is accused of killing and dismembering Erica Bradfield.

Trial adjourned after both the state and defense rested their case to a jury in Indianapolis. Martin is accused of killing Bradfield in Evansville in 2017.

Martin denies killing Bradfield but did admit to dismembering her body.

Trial will continue Thursday, January, 31st at 8 a.m.

Martin is also charged in a separate deadly shooting stemming from a drug deal outside Rick’s Sports Bar that resulted in the death of Christopher Hoefling.

