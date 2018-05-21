44News | Evansville, IN

Testimony Underway in Terrence Roach Murder Trial

Testimony Underway in Terrence Roach Murder Trial

May 21st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Testimony got underway Monday morning, in the trial against Terrence Roach. He’s accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle, in July 2016.

Jury selection began Monday morning, and once the jury was chosen, the Prosecution began presenting arguments against Roach.

The process of selecting a jury went much quicker than expected. Jury selection began around 8:00 a.m., and ended before 11 a.m.

There’s no word on how long this trial may last.

To read past details about the case, click here:
Terrence Roach Arrested in Connection with Aleah Beckerle’s Disappearance and Death

Amanda Decker

44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.