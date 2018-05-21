Testimony Underway in Terrence Roach Murder Trial
Testimony got underway Monday morning, in the trial against Terrence Roach. He’s accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle, in July 2016.
Jury selection began Monday morning, and once the jury was chosen, the Prosecution began presenting arguments against Roach.
The process of selecting a jury went much quicker than expected. Jury selection began around 8:00 a.m., and ended before 11 a.m.
There’s no word on how long this trial may last.
To read past details about the case, click here:
