Testimony Underway In The Isaiah Hagan Murder Trial

A full courtroom turned out to hear the first people testify in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial in Warrick County. about 30 spectators were in the courtroom when the first few witnesses took the stand. Some of those witnesses include a police officer who talked about extracting data from Hagan’s phone, a woman who says she and her daughter discovered the body, and a guard from the Alcoa Soccer Complex where Halee Rathgeber’s body was found.

Hagan is accused of killing Rathgeber. Prosecutors have indicated Hagan was stealing from Rathgeber, which is what likely lead to the murder.

If found guilty, Hagan could face life in prison.



