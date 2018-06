Home Indiana Evansville Testimony Set To Begin For Hagan Trial June 3rd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville

Testimony is set to begin Monday in the Isaiah Hagan Trial.

Hagan is facing several charges in connection with the death of USI Nursing Student Halle Rathgaber. Last month, a Warrick County Judge declared a mistrial after a juror spotted Hagan in a holding cell.

44News will be following this closely. Stay with us for updates.

Comments

comments