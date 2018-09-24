Home Indiana Test Kitchen Offers Its 2nd Hemp Infused Menu September 24th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

A unique ingredient and unusual menu is bringing the crowds out to one Evansville restaurant.

The Dapper Pig is known for their test kitchen, but tonight hemp-infused cuisine is on the menu.

Marijuana is illegal in Indiana, but hemp and its related products like CBD oil are not regulated by state drug laws.

After an extraction process, The Dapper Pig in Haynie’s corner is serving a hemp-based menu for their test kitchen, and people aren’t just taking a bite to get a buzz.

“A “natural is better for everybody” kind of thing,” says patron Joshua Gilles.

Legally grown hemp can have a certain taste when infused into meals, or drinks.

“Because of its use in the military and governments, they have federally protected hemp all the way through the band for THC,” says Dapper Pig executive chef Wess Rose.

“We have taken legally grown hemp that contains less than three parts per million THC product.”

From sweet to savory, food and beverages had a certain buzz and aftertaste.

“It taste like a normal rib. I had a mix drink, and I didn’t taste anything different at all,” says Gilles.

“I had a beverage that was that had a really hemp flavor to it the meat not so much,” says Oregon resident Tony Stacer.

“It was more of the savory flavor and then there was a dessert that was very sweet.”

Some people felt…

“I don’t know, I don’t want to say I feel weird or different but relaxed is a good way to put it,” says Gilles.

Others…

“I feel pretty normal,” says Stacer.

And perhaps that was the whole point of a hemp-based meal.

“We take CBD products to curb anxiety to curb pain and it has a lot of therapeutic attributes to it,” says Rose.

CBD oil and hemp products are making their way across country and into food.

Stacer says a hemp-based menu is an alternative to traditional medicine and is happy to see hemp and CBD proving to be beneficial to some, and tasty.

“I’m very much pro making marijuana legalized so I am all for it.”

Another hemp-based test kitchen will take place at the dapper pig in about six weeks.

